Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

