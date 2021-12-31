Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 123.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

PYPL stock opened at $191.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

