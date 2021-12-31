Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,657,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $39.09 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.