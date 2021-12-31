Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 302.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $27.43 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01.

