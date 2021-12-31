Tortoise Investment Management LLC Invests $178,000 in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $55.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

