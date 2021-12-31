TotemFi (TOTM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $37,684.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TotemFi has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.76 or 0.07864872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00073455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,959.83 or 0.99979198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007836 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

