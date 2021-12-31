TouchCon (TOC) Trading 55.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 166.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $54,433.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 55.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.00375517 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000900 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $608.99 or 0.01295078 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

