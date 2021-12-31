TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.20 ($3.35).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.83) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 153.52 ($2.06) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.56. TP ICAP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 123.42 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 263.05 ($3.54). The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10.

In other news, insider Nicolas Breteau acquired 21,000 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £31,290 ($42,062.11).

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

