Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

In other news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NYSE:XRX opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. Xerox has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

