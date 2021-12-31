Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 465% compared to the average volume of 545 call options.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.30. 53,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.78 and a 1-year high of $169.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,031,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

