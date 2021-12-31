Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rover Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the typical volume of 264 call options.

ROVR stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 54,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.