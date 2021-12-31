Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives $28.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COOK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

COOK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. 4,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63. Traeger has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

