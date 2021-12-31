Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys Shares of 6,306 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 129.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 60.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 52,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 26.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 25.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 187.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

