Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 373 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $83,980,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

