Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 5,933 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. 55I LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,012,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,820,000 after purchasing an additional 333,511 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after purchasing an additional 85,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 63,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95.

