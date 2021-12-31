Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,721,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,526,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,587,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 246,498 shares in the last quarter.

OMFL opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02.

