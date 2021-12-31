TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:TANNL opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

