Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.20 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,163,000 after buying an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $186.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.90.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

