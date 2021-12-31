Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

NYSE:FLT opened at $225.65 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.