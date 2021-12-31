Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

