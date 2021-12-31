Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,330 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after buying an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,351,000 after buying an additional 582,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361 over the last 90 days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

