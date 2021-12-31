Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,119 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after buying an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average is $127.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

