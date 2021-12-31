Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,379 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $5,655,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 17.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 459,214 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $236.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $239.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.96.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.