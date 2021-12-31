Treat DAO Price Tops $4.58 on Top Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00058797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.53 or 0.07810149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00074021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,308.79 or 0.99982682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

