Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,962,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after buying an additional 928,514 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 537,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,419. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.46.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.