Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,962,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after buying an additional 928,514 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 537,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,419. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

