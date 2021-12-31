TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce sales of $83.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.20 million and the lowest is $83.70 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $83.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $332.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $333.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $384.35 million, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $386.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBK stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $42.89. 880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,998. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

