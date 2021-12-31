Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Up 30.3%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL)’s share price traded up 30.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.41. 853,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,619% from the average session volume of 31,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.68.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

