TRON Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. TRON has a market cap of $7.62 billion and $1.26 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003197 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004186 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,854,445,727 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

