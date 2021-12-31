TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $26.86 Million Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 9,854.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,763,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,745,697 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 3.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.79% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $26,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $13.59 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

