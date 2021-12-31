TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $400.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.