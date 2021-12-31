TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 5,240 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.62. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

