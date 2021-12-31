Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 110.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 981,873 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,157,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,800,000 after acquiring an additional 809,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

