U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

