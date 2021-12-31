U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $70,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

