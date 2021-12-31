U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $53.91 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 381,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,913,000. Apple accounts for 2.3% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $4,931,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,434,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,154,994,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 109,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 50.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

