U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

