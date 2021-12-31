Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $8.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $404.79 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.97 and its 200 day moving average is $371.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 925.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

