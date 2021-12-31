Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

