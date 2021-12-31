Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.63

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.63 and traded as high as C$25.80. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$25.21, with a volume of 76,935 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNS. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$536.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$553.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

