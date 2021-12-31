Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.70

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.70 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 197,030 shares.

The company has a market cap of £15.99 million and a PE ratio of -7.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.22.

About Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

