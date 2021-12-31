Unisocks Hits Market Capitalization of $29.68 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a market cap of $29.68 million and $8,898.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for about $98,276.80 or 2.04907481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007074 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

