United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Billion

Brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report sales of $7.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.19 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $24.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $24.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $43.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in United Airlines by 75.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $8,787,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in United Airlines by 163.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

