Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UHS. Barclays decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.00.

UHS opened at $130.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.03. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,685,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 74,038 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 32,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

