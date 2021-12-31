Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,138,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,731,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,892,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after buying an additional 211,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Upland Software by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,767,000 after buying an additional 195,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $568.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

