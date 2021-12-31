Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total value of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $6,772,500.00.

Upstart stock opened at $155.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.29. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.77.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

