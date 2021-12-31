Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.51

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.51 and last traded at $71.45, with a volume of 598138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $900,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $7,983,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

