UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UWMC. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.69.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. UWM has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. Research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

