Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 38,349 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Perrigo worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO opened at $39.12 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

