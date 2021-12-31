Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

