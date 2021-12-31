Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.41% of Caledonia Mining worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 79,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.83. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 40.29%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

